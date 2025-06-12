Did Shah Rukh Khan get Rs 300 crore fee offer from Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: For the past few days, industry has been buzzing with the speculations that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is in talks with Hyderabad-based Mythri Movie Makers for a massive pan-India project.

Names like Sukumar were being floated as potential directors, while wild rumours claimed SRK had been offered a staggering Rs 300 crore for the film. Reports even hinted at an astronomical budget crossing Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 crore.

However, here’s the big truth behind all the noise.

SRK, Mythri Movie Makers to collaborate?

According to a latest Pinkvilla report, there is absolutely no truth to these claims. A source close to the actor has set the record straight, confirming that SRK is currently focused on his upcoming film King and hasn’t held any discussions with Mythri Movie Makers.

“Shah Rukh Khan is presently focusing and putting all his energies on King. He will take a call on his next after King by the end of this year. He has not done any meeting with Mythri, so the matter of greenlighting a script doesn’t even come into the picture,” the source clarified.

The insider further added that SRK is committed to King till the first quarter of 2026, and will only begin finalising his next project towards the end of 2025. “There are multiple scripts, multiple films that have been offered, and SRK will take a call on his next towards the end of 2025. Interestingly, none of them are by Mythri,” the source added.

Coming back to King, the film boasts of a powerhouse ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, and Jackie Shroff.

For now, SRK fans can rest assured — King is the focus, and no Mythri-SRK collaboration is on the cards.