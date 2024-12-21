Did Shah Rukh Khan slap Yo Yo Honey Singh? Truth out

Mumbai: The Netflix documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous takes viewers on a journey through the rapper’s life, revealing his rise to fame, struggles with mental health, and personal battles. Directed by Mozez Singh, the film also shows one of the most talked-about rumors about Honey Singh and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Breaking the Rumor

For years, rumors claimed that Shah Rukh Khan slapped Honey Singh during a US tour, causing an injury that required stitches. In the documentary, Honey Singh firmly denied this, saying, “Shah Rukh Khan loves me. He would never raise his hand on me.”

Exclusive: Honey Singh on his documentary- " Shah Rukh Khan sir never slapped me, he loves me so much that he can never do something like that. I was nervous so I hit myself."

His sister – "Shah Rukh Khan was really nice to my brother."#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/ZNdHf8s1pd — ℣ (@Vamp_Combatant) December 20, 2024

What Really Happened?

Honey Singh explained that during the tour, he was under a lot of stress and didn’t want to perform at a concert in Chicago. Despite his refusal, his team kept pushing him to go on stage. Frustrated, he shaved his head, thinking it would stop them from insisting. However, they suggested he wear a cap and still perform.

Feeling trapped, he took a drastic step and smashed a coffee mug on his head, causing the injury. This incident, he said, was the source of the rumors about Shah Rukh Khan.

Honey Singh’s sister, Sneha, also shared her side of the story. She recalled a troubling Skype call from her brother where he begged, “Mujhe bacha lo, Gudiya (Save me, sister).” Hours later, she learned that Honey had been taken to the hospital with stitches on his head.

His Bond with Shah Rukh Khan

Despite the rumors, Honey Singh spoke warmly about Shah Rukh Khan. Their first collaboration, Lungi Dance from the movie Chennai Express in 2013, was a massive hit. Honey Singh said Shah Rukh supported him during the early days of his success and would never do anything to hurt him.