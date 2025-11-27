Mumbai: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding was expected to be the internet’s next fairytale moment especially after their viral proposal. But what began as a dreamy pre-wedding celebration quickly shifted into chaos after the ceremony was abruptly postponed due to Smriti’s father falling seriously ill.

Soon after, rumours spread rapidly online, with multiple speculations ranging from relationship trouble to alleged cheating claims against the music composer. The situation intensified when Palash himself was hospitalised, prompting further assumptions across social media.

However, reports now confirm that Palash Muchhal was admitted due to stress-related distress and not any severe cardiac condition, as speculated. According to medical staff from the Mumbai hospital where he was admitted after returning from Sangli, Palash complained of chest discomfort, breathlessness and uneasiness. His condition was monitored, and as per a doctor quoted by Mid-Day, the reaction was triggered by emotional pressure not a heart attack or cardiac arrest.

Palash underwent ECG and 2D echocardiography at SRV Hospital. Though some levels were slightly elevated, there was no medical emergency, and oxygen therapy was provided as precaution. He has now been discharged.

Family sources say Palash was deeply affected by the sudden deterioration in Smriti Mandhana’s father’s health and was emotionally overwhelmed, as he was very close to him.

Amid growing backlash online, Palash’s cousin Neeti Tak urged people not to judge him based on baseless rumours, writing on Instagram: “Palash is going through a critical condition today. You all should not judge him without knowing the truth… Technology has come far ahead of humans, and people should not form opinions based on rumours. Pray for him.”

For now, neither Smriti nor Palash has issued an official statement, and fans await clarity as the couple remains silent in the middle of swirling speculation.