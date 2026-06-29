Mumbai: Television personality and social media sensation Uorfi Javed has once again proved that she is never one to stay silent when targeted online. Known for fearlessly expressing her opinions, Uorfi hit back at a content creator who falsely claimed that she had changed both her name and religion.

The controversy began after a digital creator, who is a journalist according to Uorfi, shared a video alleging that the actress had no talent beyond wearing revealing outfits. The video also carried the text, “Urfi Javed now Rita Bhardwaj,” suggesting that she had adopted a new name and religion.

Refusing to let the misinformation slide, Uorfi reposted the video on her Instagram Story and strongly denied the claims. She also criticised the creator for spreading false information and making derogatory remarks about her fashion choices.

Responding to the allegations, Uorfi wrote, “Kaise Kaise chomu log apne aap ko journalist bolte hai! Aunty please thoda homework kar lijiye, I never changed my name or religion. Also, I don’t believe in any religion. Also I’m not just nangi with my clothes, I’m also nangi with my words but aaj mood nahi hai.”

The actress further addressed the creator’s claim that she had no work, pointing out her professional achievements.

“Also ek bar Google karlo how many shows I have to my name. Mujhe aapka ganda makeup dekh ke sharam agayi aur aap ki journalism pe,” she added.

Concluding her statement, Uorfi urged people to criticise her if they wished, but not to spread misinformation.

“Burai karni hai karo bindaas, but don’t spread fake news cause I can’t do the same to you because no one cares, aunty ji,” she wrote.

When Uorfi Javed Spoke About Religion

This is not the first time Uorfi has openly spoken about her views on religion. In an earlier interview with India Today, she candidly discussed the criticism she receives from members of the Muslim community over her lifestyle and fashion choices.

She had said, “I am a Muslim girl. Most of the hate comments I receive are from Muslim people. They say that I am tarnishing the image of Islam. They hate me because Muslim men want their women to behave in a certain way. They want to control all the women in the community. I don’t believe in Islam because of this.”

Uorfi Javed (Instagram)

Speaking about relationships and marriage during the same interview, Uorfi revealed that religion would never influence her choice of partner.

“I will never marry a Muslim guy. I don’t believe in Islam and I don’t follow any religion, so I don’t care who I fall in love with. We should marry whoever we want to,” she had said.

Uorfi’s latest response has once again highlighted her stance against misinformation, with the actress making it clear that she has neither changed her name nor her religion, while also reiterating that she does not follow any religion.