When Urfi Javed said, ‘I don’t believe in Islam, will never marry a Muslim guy’

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed, known for her bold fashion choices and unfiltered opinions, is back in news. This time, an old statement of hers regarding marriage and religion has resurfaced on the internet.

In a past interview with India Today, Urfi had openly expressed her views on Islam and the criticism she faces from the community. She stated, “I am a Muslim girl. Most of the hate comments I receive are from Muslim people. They say that I am tarnishing the image of Islam. They hate me because Muslim men want their women to behave in a certain way. They want to control all the women in the community. I don’t believe in Islam because of this.”

“I Will Never Marry a Muslim Guy,” said Urfi Javed

When asked about interfaith relationships, Urfi made it clear that she would never marry a Muslim man. She said, “I will never marry a Muslim guy. I don’t believe in Islam and I don’t follow any religion, so I don’t care who I fall in love with. We should marry whoever we want to.”

She further explained how her family respects her choices, stating, “My mother is a very religious woman, but she never forced her religion on us. My siblings follow Islam and I don’t, but they never force it on me. That’s how it is supposed to be. You cannot force your religion upon your wife and children. It should come from the heart, otherwise neither you nor Allah would be happy.”

On the professional front, Urfi Javed was last seen in Samay Raina’s show India’s Go Lantent.

