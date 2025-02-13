Did Uorfi Javed get secretly engaged?

Mumbai: Uorfi Javed, known for her bold fashion statements and unfiltered personality, is once again in the spotlight. However, this time, it’s not for her unique outfits but for a viral photograph that has set the internet buzzing with engagement rumors.

A picture of Uorfi dressed as a bride in a stunning pink lehenga, with a mystery man going down on one knee to put a ring on her finger, has taken social media by storm. Fans were quick to speculate whether the actress had finally decided to take the plunge in her personal life.

Fact Check: Is Uorfi Javed engaged?

Well, here’s the truth. Uorfi Javed is NOT engaged! The viral photo is actually from her upcoming Disney+ Hotstar reality show, Engaged: Roka Ya Dhoka?

About the Show

Set to stream from February 14, 2025, Engaged: Roka Ya Dhoka? will see ten singles spending 240 hours together, navigating the challenges of love while testing their Compatibility, Compromise, and Communication skills. Hosted by Uorfi Javed and comedian Harsh Gujral, the show promises drama, emotions, and unexpected twists.

Disney+ Hotstar teased the show with an intriguing tagline on Instagram: “Yeh ishq nahi asaan, bas itna samajh lijiye, dhoke ka khatra hai, roka karke jaana hai.”

So, while Uorfi may not be engaged in real life, she’s all set to bring a rollercoaster of romance and drama to our screens!