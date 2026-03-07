Did you know about this ‘100% caste free’ village in India?

In a country where caste and religion divisions have existed for centuries, a small village in Maharashtra is quietly showing how a different way of living is possible. Saundala village in Ahilyanagar district has declared itself a 100% caste-free village, where people choose to identify themselves simply as human beings.

Here, residents proudly say, “My caste is human.” The decision was taken unanimously in the Gram Sabha, inspired by the values of equality and fraternity in the Indian

Constitution. Public spaces such as temples, water sources, schools and cremation grounds are open to everyone without discrimination. With a population of about 2,500 people, Saundala proves that social harmony can begin even in a small community.

Discipline and Education First

Education is at the centre of village life. Every evening at 6 pm a siren rings across the village, marking the start of study time for children. Another siren at 8 pm signals the end of study hours, and children playing after the first siren are fined Rs.50. To encourage focus, smartphone use for children is banned between 7 pm and 9 pm.

The village’s Zilla Parishad school is equipped with smart interactive boards and has an impressive 95% result rate. Around 100 children from Saundala study here, while about 95 students from neighbouring villages also attend the school.

Girls’ education is strongly supported. The Gram Panchayat funds education for girls up to Class 10, and every girl receives Rs.5,000 in assistance at the time of marriage.

Progressive Social Practices

Saundala has adopted several progressive practices. Widow remarriages are encouraged, and widows receive financial assistance. During Raksha Bandhan, widows are honoured with sarees and gifts so that they remain part of community celebrations.

Dowry is strongly discouraged, and anyone who reports a dowry case is rewarded with Rs.5,000.

Using abusive language is also prohibited. Anyone found using offensive words must pay a fine of Rs.500, encouraging respectful behaviour in the village.

Saundala also follows a zero child labour policy, ensuring that every child attends school.

Clean, Green and Resourceful

The village is known for its clean and green surroundings. Tree plantations are encouraged across the village, even in the cemetery so that it remains peaceful and well maintained. Dustbins can be seen everywhere, and locals proudly say that their public toilets are cleaner than many mall washrooms.

Water conservation is another major achievement. The village revived ponds and adopted water-saving practices, earning recognition as a water-efficient village.

Residents can access 20 litres of chilled drinking water for just Rs.5 from a 24-hour RO water plant. A community flour mill provides flour grinding for only Rs.1 per kilogram, helping reduce household expenses. Solar panels installed on public buildings also promote renewable energy.

A Community Built on Trust

Saundala has several unique initiatives. A “Humanity Wall” allows residents to hang clothes they no longer need so that anyone in need can take them freely. There is also a self-operated hotel, where people can take what they want, pay the amount themselves and leave.

Elderly residents are cared for by the Gram Panchayat, which ensures food and support for those who need assistance. The entire village is also monitored through CCTV cameras with voice support, helping maintain discipline and safety.

Unity and Community Pride

Every day at 10 am the national anthem is played, and villagers pause their work to stand and honour it.

Farmers are also respected here. When a farmer retires, the village celebrates the occasion with a retirement ceremony for the couple, gifting them clothes in appreciation of their lifelong work. The Gram Panchayat has also provided large umbrellas to farmers selling produce in markets so they can avoid sitting in the harsh sun.

The village leadership believes progress comes from education, unity and hard work rather than superstition. Their dream is simple: every resident of Saundala should live with dignity and prosperity, beyond the barriers of caste or religion.