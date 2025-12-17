Did you know Anant Ambani gifted rare watch to Messi? the price will shock you!

Hyderabad: Lionel Messi’s much-celebrated G.O.A.T. India Tour has been packed with star power, roaring crowds, and unforgettable fan moments. But beyond the stadium lights, one visit quietly turned into one of the most discussed highlights of the tour. Messi’s stop at Vantara, the wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre founded by Anant Ambani, blended global stardom, meaningful symbolism, and jaw-dropping luxury and the internet couldn’t look away.

Messi was welcomed at Vantara with traditional rituals and prayers, setting the tone for a visit that went beyond a typical celebrity appearance. The football icon was taken on a guided tour of the sprawling conservation centre, where he interacted with rescued animals and learned about Vantara’s mission of wildlife protection and rehabilitation.

The Ultra-Rare Watch That Stole the Spotlight

While the conservation visit moved hearts, a luxury detail sparked massive curiosity online. Observers noted that Messi arrived at Vantara without a watch, but later appeared wearing an ultra-rare Richard Mille RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon “Asia Edition.”

Reportedly valued between Rs. 9 to 11 crores, the watch is believed to be a limited edition with only 12 pieces worldwide. Featuring a black carbon case, a skeletonised dial, a tourbillon mechanism, and a dual time-zone function, the timepiece instantly became a talking point among watch collectors and Messi fans alike.

Anant Ambani’s Own Statement Timepiece

The luxury conversation didn’t stop there. Anant Ambani himself was spotted wearing a Richard Mille RM 056 Sapphire Tourbillon, a near-transparent masterpiece that is often described as one of the most complex watches ever created. The timepiece is believed to be worth around Rs. 40 crores, making the moment a rare convergence of two of the world’s most exclusive watches in a single frame.

Social media pages dedicated to luxury watches and lifestyle trends quickly zoomed in on the wrist shots, breaking down every detail.

A Lion Cub Named ‘Lionel’: A Symbolic Tribute

Adding an emotional and symbolic layer to the visit, Anant and Radhika Ambani reportedly named a lion cub “Lionel”in Messi’s honour. The gesture resonated strongly with fans, who saw it as a tribute to Messi’s nickname, legacy, and his status as a once-in-a-generation icon.