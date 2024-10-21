Did you know ChatGPT could assist you in buying fresh fruits, vegetables?

In the age of artificial intelligence (AI) and rapid technological advancements, tools like ChatGPT are now not only providing quick answers but also assisting consumers with everyday decisions, including grocery shopping. ChatGPT can now offer advice on which fruits and vegetables to buy based on various factors like surface quality, freshness, colour etc.

With ChatGPT, you can now snap a photo of selected fruits or vegetables, label the items with numbers in the image, and ask the AI to help you choose the best ones. In just minutes, it analyzes factors like colour, firmness, surface quality, weight, freshness, texture, and shape. Based on this analysis, ChatGPT suggests which options are the best picks, making your grocery shopping more efficient and ensuring you buy the freshest produce.

To test ChatGPT’s capabilities, Siasat.com visited a Hyderabad-based supermarket to see if AI could assist in selecting fresh produce.

A photo of seven pomegranates was uploaded, labelled from 1 to 7, and the user asked ChatGPT to identify the best option.

After analyzing the pomegranates, ChatGPT provided the following assessment:

Pomegranate 1: Smooth skin but somewhat dull, indicating it may be overripe.

Smooth skin but somewhat dull, indicating it may be overripe. Pomegranate 2: Bright with consistent colour, suggesting it’s fresh and ready to eat.

Bright with consistent colour, suggesting it’s fresh and ready to eat. Pomegranate 3: Slightly smaller with some marks on the skin, which may indicate ripeness or imperfections.

Slightly smaller with some marks on the skin, which may indicate ripeness or imperfections. Pomegranate 4: Smooth with vibrant colour, appearing fresh.

Smooth with vibrant colour, appearing fresh. Pomegranate 5: Noticeable marks, possibly indicating bruising or over-ripeness.

Noticeable marks, possibly indicating bruising or over-ripeness. Pomegranate 6: Some imperfections on the skin but still looks relatively fresh.

For the best picks, ChatGPT recommended Pomegranate 2 and Pomegranate 4 as the freshest options, highlighting their smooth skin and vibrant colour, which typically indicate juiciness and ripeness.

The user then tested the feature with bananas, uploading a photo where the bunches were labelled from 1 to 5. Then, the user asked the AI to determine which one was the best choice.

The AI responded with a detailed breakdown:

Bunch 1: Slightly browner stem, indicating it may be riper than the others.

Slightly browner stem, indicating it may be riper than the others. Bunch 2: Bright and fresh with slight peel marks, showing ripeness.

Bright and fresh with slight peel marks, showing ripeness. Bunch 3: Smaller bananas with noticeable imperfections on the peel.

Smaller bananas with noticeable imperfections on the peel. Bunch 4: Clean and ripe, with minimal peel marks.

Clean and ripe, with minimal peel marks. Bunch 5: Fresh and one of the larger bunches, with slight marks but still a good option.

ChatGPT suggested that Bunch 4 and Bunch 5 were the best picks, as they appeared fresh and would be ready to eat soon.

Next, the user examined bunches of coriander leaves, labelling them as 1, 2, and 3. When asked to choose the best one, ChatGPT analyzed factors like freshness, stem thickness, and leaf texture. It recommended, “If you’re looking for a fresher, aromatic, and easy-to-use bundle, Bundle 3 seems like the best choice.”

Continuing the experiment, the user uploaded an image of custard apples (also known as sitaphal or sugar apples. The AI analyzed the fruit, providing detailed insights it suggested “Option 6 looks like the best choice for immediate consumption as This one looks the most balanced with minimal blemishes and slight separation between segments, suggesting it’s ripe but not overripe.”

How accurate are results?

To evaluate the effectiveness of ChatGPT’s guidance, the user purchased the apples recommended by the AI, specifically Apple 2 and Apple 5, which were highlighted for their vibrancy, crispness, and potential juiciness. However, the user decided to buy Apples 4 and 5 to compare the best and work pick. As predicted, Apple 4 turned out to be less sweet compared to Apple 5, confirming the accuracy of ChatGPT’s assessment in aiding shoppers in selecting high-quality produce.

In another test, the user analyzed dragon fruits through an uploaded image. ChatGPT provided insights on the fruits, noting:

Fruits 2, 3, and 4 showed dried, browning patches.

showed dried, browning patches. Fruits 8 and 9 had intact green tips, indicating better freshness.

had intact green tips, indicating better freshness. Fruits 6 and 7 appeared bright and mostly blemish-free, though some dryness was noted.

Based on the assessment, Fruits 6 and 9 were suggested as the better options.

To verify this recommendation, the user purchased Fruits 4 and 6, comparing the best and worst picks. As predicted, ChatGPT proved accurate once again; Fruit 6 was creamy and featured a vibrant pink colour with tiny black seeds, while the other fruit did not match its quality.

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot capable of understanding and generating human-like natural language text. It is trained on extensive text data, such as articles and conversations, using a transformer algorithm to learn how to produce coherent responses. ChatGPT can process and analyze vast amounts of data to answer user inquiries effectively.

Now, ChatGPT has enhanced capabilities to see, hear, and speak. You can engage in spoken conversations with it, and it can also discuss images, making interactions more dynamic and engaging.