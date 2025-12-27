Did you know Salman Khan is the first Indian to donate bone marrow?

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Salman Khan turned 60 on December 27, and the day once again proved his unmatched craze. Even after three decades in the industry, his charisma pulls crowds, trends online, and keeps “Bhai” culture alive across generations. Reports said he celebrated the milestone with close friends and family at his Panvel farmhouse, keeping it private but memorable.

On the big screen, Salman built a larger than life image through mass entertainers, action films, and blockbuster phases that made him one of Hindi cinema’s most bankable stars. But television gave him a different kind of reach. His presence as a reality show host made him feel more relatable, more direct, and closer to audiences who may not even watch every film in theatres.

The Bone Marrow Story That Defines His Impact

Beyond stardom, one story continues to stand out because it goes far beyond fame.

In 2010, Salman pledged support to the Marrow Donor Registry India (MDRI) after learning about a young girl, Pooja, who needed a bone marrow transplant. Inspired by her situation, he tried to bring his football team to donate. When most backed out at the last moment, Salman and Arbaaz Khan stepped up.

The same report quoted MDRI board member Dr Sunil Parekh, who publicly thanked Salman and said that only Salman and Arbaaz came forward and became donors through the drive.

Over the years, several media reports have described Salman as India’s first bone marrow donor, and also as one of the first Indian celebrities to donate, which helped shine a light on how urgent and misunderstood bone marrow donation can be in India.

A birthday celebration can trend for a day, but actions like this create a lasting legacy. Salman’s bone marrow donation story is still shared because it pushed awareness, encouraged people to think beyond fear, and showed how a public figure can influence real change.