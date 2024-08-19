Did you know? Shraddha Kapoor rejected HIT film with Salman Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is riding high on the success of Stree 2, the sequel to her hit horror-comedy franchise, which has quickly joined the Rs 100 crore club just days after its release. The talented actress, known for her versatility and charm, has come a long way since her debut in Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti, where she portrayed the character Aparna Khanna.

With a string of hits like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, and Baaghi, Shraddha has established herself as one of Bollywood’s leading stars.

However, not many know that Shraddha Kapoor was first offered a role when she was just 16, and that too opposite Salman Khan in the 2005 movie Lucky: No Time For Love.

In one of the interviews with HT, Shraddha revealed that she turned down the opportunity, which eventually went to actress Sneha Ullal. Despite her desire to become an actress, Shraddha chose to prioritize her education, feeling that she was too young at the time.

“I felt that at the age of 15 or 16, I was too young and wanted to finish schooling and attend college. I don’t think getting offers back then has defined my success. But it was difficult to turn it down and focus on studies because it was such a fantastic opportunity to work with Salman Khan,” Shraddha said.

Shraddha Kapoor’s decision proved to be the right one, as her career took off with her breakout role in Aashiqui 2. The romantic musical turned her into an overnight sensation, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey in the film industry. Today, Shraddha continues to impress audiences with her talent, proving that her choices have only led her to greater success.