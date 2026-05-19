Diesel found in Mangaluru well water; residents alarmed

Mangaluru : A shocking and unusual incident has surfaced in the Kavoor area of Mangaluru, where diesel has reportedly seeped into the wells of three residential houses, triggering panic among local residents. Laboratory tests conducted on the contaminated water samples have confirmed the presence of nearly 28 percent diesel content, raising serious concerns over groundwater pollution and public safety in the area.

According to residents, the problem first came to light when a strong diesel-like smell began emanating from the well water during daily use. Initially suspected to be ordinary contamination, the situation turned alarming after a thick oily layer was seen floating on the surface of the water. Locals later conducted a simple test by dipping paper into the water and setting it on fire, only to find that it ignited instantly, indicating the presence of flammable fuel substances in the wells.

Residents claim that despite repeatedly emptying and cleaning the wells using motor pumps, diesel continues to resurface along with groundwater. This has left affected families without usable water even for household purposes such as cooking, washing utensils, and bathing. As a result, they are now dependent on water tankers for daily needs.

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The incident has also sparked suspicion against a nearby petrol bunk located close to the affected houses. Local residents believe diesel may have leaked from an underground storage tank and mixed with the groundwater. However, the petrol bunk owner and staff have denied the allegations, stating that there has been no variation in diesel stock levels and no indication of leakage from their storage systems.

Health department officials who collected water samples for testing have reportedly declared the water unsafe for consumption and confirmed the high diesel content in laboratory analysis. Despite the seriousness of the issue, residents have expressed anger over the alleged delay and inaction by municipal authorities and other concerned departments.

One of the affected residents, Sadashiva, described the situation as frightening and unbearable. “We noticed a strong smell while drawing water from the well. Even after cleaning and draining the well completely, diesel continues to appear. We do not know where it is leaking from underground. We are now forced to depend entirely on tanker water for our daily survival,” he said.

Residents have urged the district administration and pollution control authorities to immediately investigate the source of the leakage and take urgent corrective measures before the contamination spreads further and affects more groundwater sources in the region.