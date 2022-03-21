Different run-times for Hindi, Telugu versions of ‘RRR’

'RRR' refers to 'Roudram Ranam Rudhiram' in Telugu, while it refers to 'Rise, Roar, Revolt' in English

Ram Charan and Jr NTR from RRR (Instagram)

Mumbai: Inching towards its global release, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ has gained much more attention, with the promotions by the team.

Now that the reports about the fictional drama’s run-time have emerged, the Hindi and Telugu versions have different run times apparently.

In an interesting update, the Telugu version of ‘RRR’ has a run-time of 3 hours 2 minutes, while the Hindi version has a run-time of a shade under 3 hours 7 minutes. The Hindi version is lengthier by 5 minutes, as reported.

It is also informed that the makers might add a few additional minutes for the Hindi version if needed.

Starring Telugu superheroes Ram Charan and Jr NTR as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komara Bheem respectively, the movie has Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris as the female leads in ‘RRR’.

‘RRR’ refers to ‘Roudram Ranam Rudhiram’ in Telugu, while it refers to ‘Rise, Roar, Revolt’ in English.

Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in extended cameo appearances while Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran play supporting roles.

‘RRR’ is hitting theatres worldwide on March 25.

