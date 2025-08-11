Differently-abled man fights 15 yrs for water, dragged out of Prajavani meet

Raja Gangaram, a resident of Muthyampet village in Mallapur mandal was dragged out of the collectorate when he went to inform the collector about no tap connection for to his house since 15 years.

Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 11th August 2025 9:59 pm IST
The image shows Raja Gangaram, a differently-abled person, lying on the floor and protesting after being humiliated when he tried to meet Jagtial distirct collector during Prajavani on Monday, August 11, 2025.
Raja Gangaram lying on the floor and protesting at Jagtial collectorate on Monday, August 11, 2025.

Hyderabad: A differently-abled person with locomotor disability was forcefully prevented from meeting the district collector at the Prajavani grievance redressal programme held at the Jagtial district collectorate on Monday, August 11.

Raja Gangaram, a resident of Muthyampet village in Mallapur mandal, went to Prajavani to inform the collector about an unresolved issue of tap connection not being given to his house, when a police constable and collectorate officials dragged him out of the Prajavani programme.

Reports stated that though collector Satya Prasad had just arrived, he ignored the act.

Having felt humiliated, Gangaram lay on the ground outside the entrance, refusing the leave the premises unless his problem was resolved.

“Since 15 years, I have been pleading with the officials to give a tap connection to my house. A wall was constructed, blocking the way to my house. Upon several representations, the wall was removed, but now they have again constructed the wall,” Gangaram alleged.

After much media outcry over the inhuman treatment meted out to Gangaram, he was allowed to file a petition at the Prajavani.

