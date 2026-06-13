Differently abled minor boy goes missing in Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old differently abled boy has gone missing from Hyderabad’s Chandrayangutta area since June 11. Police have registered a kidnapping case.

The boy has been identified as Syeed Nawaz, son of Syed Aslam. According to the police, Nawaz left his residence at around 1 p.m. on June 11 without informing his family.

Upon noticing that Nawaz was missing, family members began searching for him and visited relatives, friends and nearby localities. When their efforts failed to yield any information about his whereabouts, they approached the Chandrayangutta police and lodged a complaint.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a Chandrayangutta police official said, “A case of kidnapping has been registered under Section 137 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

Went missing in the past

Police said Nawaz had gone missing twice in the past and had returned home safely on both occasions. The Station House Officer (SHO) said tracing him has been difficult as he does not possess a mobile phone.

Nawaz is about 5.5 feet tall, fair-complexioned, has an oval face, black hair and a squint in one eye. He was last seen wearing a light green T-shirt and track pants.

Police have appealed to the public to share any information regarding his whereabouts with the Chandrayangutta Police Station or the city police control room.