Differently-abled protest demanding separate Telangana disabled welfare dept

Hyderabad: The differently-abled people in Mothe mandal of Suryapet district protested on Tuesday, January 7, demanding the Congress government to implement its poll promise of having a separate welfare department for the differently-abled.

Expressing anger over the disabled welfare department not being recognised as a separate department even after the Congress government completed a year in power, the differently-abled held a protest in Burkacharla by holding knives to their necks and demanded the state government not to cut their throats and instead fulfill its election promise.

The protest is symbolic of a popular Telugu saying “cutting one’s throat after making one believe.”

When Telangana state was formed, the disabled welfare department was separate. However, during the BRS government’s first term, it was merged with the women and child welfare department, losing its exclusivity. Since then, there has been a demand from the differently-abled community to restore the department to its original form.

Tuesday’s protest was held by the state president of the Indian Disabled Rights Protection Committee Gidde Rajesh and others.