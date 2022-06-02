Digipub condemns FIR against Alt News’ senior Journalist Zubair

Digipub News India Foundation, a digital organisation that was formed in order to provide the digital media organisations with a healthy and robust news ecosystem, has strongly condemned the case filed by a right-wing leader in Uttar Pradesh against Alt News co-founder and fact-checker Mohammad Zubair.

It released a statement on Thursday condemning the online harassment meted out on the senior journalist.

Digipub condemns in the strongest possible terms the harassment of Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of Alt News pic.twitter.com/haiSW3D3OO — DIGIPUB News India Foundation (@DigipubIndia) June 2, 2022

“Journalist values are fundamentally the same as democratic values. Such repeated assaults on journalists and fact-checkers are assaults on democracy. Digipub will stand with Zubair and help him combat such continuing persecution with all legal options,” the release said.

Digipub also urged the Uttar Pradesh government to withdraw the case immediately.

Mohammad Zubair was booked by the Khairabad police, Uttar Pradesh, for using the word “hatemonger” while addressing Hindutva leaders – Narasinghanand, Mahant Bajrang Muni, and Anand Swaroop – in a tweet.

On May 27, Zubair shared a video clip from the prime time show hosted by Navika Kumar, Group Editor of Times Now where she takes no stand when the Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma makes continuous derogatory and extremely violent statements against Prophet Mohammad.

Yati Narasinghanand, Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop have been giving hate speeches for a long time but no action has been taken against them. In December last year, in an event called ‘Dharam Sansad‘ Yati had called for mass genocide against the Muslim community.