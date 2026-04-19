‘Digital Arrest’ fraud: CBI conducts searches across Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday, April 19, conducted searches at five locations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with a “digital arrest” cyber fraud case. Three individuals, including a bank official, have been arrested so far.

The case is being probed by the CBI following directions from the Supreme Court. According to officials, the victim — a senior citizen — was allegedly coerced into transferring more than Rs 1.6 crore under threats of a so-called “digital arrest.”

Fraud modus operandi

Preliminary investigation revealed that the defrauded amount was routed through a bank account fraudulently opened in the name of a company. The account was allegedly used to receive and channel proceeds from cyber fraud activities.

In a key development, an Assistant Manager of IndusInd Bank has been arrested for his alleged involvement in facilitating the fraudulent opening of the account. The other two accused were reportedly engaged in arranging mule bank accounts and managing the layering and transfer of the illicit funds through multiple channels.

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Searches and seizures

During the searches conducted at premises linked to the accused, officials seized several incriminating documents and electronic devices, which are now under examination.

The CBI reiterated its commitment to taking strict legal action against individuals and entities that enable cybercrime by misusing banking systems or providing unauthorised access.

Public advisory

Issuing a public advisory, the agency warned citizens to remain vigilant against fraudulent schemes involving intimidation tactics such as “digital arrest.” The CBI clarified that no such legal provision exists and urged people not to panic or comply with such threats.

The public has also been cautioned against impersonation calls made in the name of law enforcement or regulatory authorities, as well as fake investment schemes. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activities promptly through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or by contacting their nearest police station.