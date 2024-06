Hyderabad: Siasat is going to organize a one-day free bootcamp of Digital Marketing with ‘AI’ at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

The duration of the course is 45 days.

Interested students can attend the bootcamp at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall, Siasat premises, Abids, opposite Rama Krishna Theatre.

For further details, candidates can dial 9652813994 or 9393876978.