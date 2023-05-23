Digital technologies key factor in future trade: WTO chief

Digital technologies key factor in future trade: WTO chief
Photo: Google Creative Common

Seoul: The chief of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said on Tuesday that digital technologies will serve as a key factor that affects trade in the future, adding that her agency will play a role in facilitating digital-based global trade, according to Seoul’s industry ministry.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala made the remarks during a meeting with young businesspeople in the digital sector at the headquarters of internet portal giant Naver Corp. in Seongnam, just southeast of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy.

The WTO will contribute to promoting international cooperation and devising a policy basis for countries to facilitate digital trade, Okonjo-Iweala said, saying South Korea is taking the lead in the digital realm.

The meeting drew dozens of young officials from innovative digital companies in South Korea, including Naver, e-grocery giant Kurly Corp, and devices and software developers for visually impaired people Dot Inc.

Okonjo-Iweala arrived in South Korea on Monday for a three-day stay for talks with senior government officials and businesspeople on the roles of the WTO and South Korea to restore the multilateral trading system and other issues.

