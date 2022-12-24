Digvijay questions Owaisi’s silence on reservation blunder in TS recruitments

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader Digvijay Singh questions AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on his silence over the reduction of Muslim reservation from 4 to 3 percent in Telangana recruitments.

While talking to media persons, Digvijay Singh said that YSR Government had provided 4% reservation to Muslims in United Andhra Pradesh and the implementation of reservation had benefited Muslims a lot in jobs and thousands of Muslims got admission in professional courses.

He alleges that Telangana government has reduced 4% reservation to 3% but Asad Owaisi is silent on it. He said that in the 2014 assembly election manifesto, KCR had promised 12 percent reservation to Muslims but this promise has not been fulfilled till date. Despite this, KCR is being supported in the state assembly, he added.

He alleges that AIMIM is fighting elections in different states to benefit BJP in the country. He said that incidents of attacks on minorities have increased, Muslims are being framed in false cases, bulldozers destroying houses of Muslims in the country. But despite this, AIMIM incomprehensible to participate in the assembly elections to benefit the BJP, he added.