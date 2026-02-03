Mumbai: One of the most talked-about shows among Indian television audiences right now is The 50. The reality show premiered on Sunday, February 1, on Colors and JioHotstar, and early viewer reactions suggest a mix of excitement, curiosity and scepticism.

With a massive line-up of 50 contestants, daily challenges and quick evictions, the show has already grabbed attention. Much like Bigg Boss, The 50 has entered the spotlight with fights, controversies and high-voltage drama from its very first episode.

Digvijay Rathee vs Rajat Dalal

In the latest episode, popular contestant Digvijay Singh Rathee was seen threatening to quit the show after a heated physical altercation with fellow contestant Rajat Dalal on February 2, 2026. Upset over what he felt was a lack of strict action against the violence, Digvijay removed his mic and said he no longer wished to continue in the game.

JioHotStar Upcoming Show “The 50” will be huge hit because it has everything that people crave to watch 🤔



Like For Digvijay Rathee

RT For Rajat Dalal #The50 #The50Show #RajatDalal #DigvijayRathee #the50realityshow pic.twitter.com/TDf7Fy87UM — Anuj Prajapati (@anujprajapati11) January 31, 2026

Karan Patel also threatens to quit The 50

The incident also prompted actor Karan Patel to issue a warning, saying he would leave the show if the environment was not kept safe and controlled. In another clip from the episode that has gone viral, Karan is heard saying, “I am quitting the show right now. No more activities for me. This is my final activity. If this is allowed today, I will not continue with this show.”

Meanwhile, the first elimination of The 50 took place on the premiere day itself, with Vanshaj Singh being evicted shortly after entering the house.

Are you watching The 50? Share your thoughts in the comments.