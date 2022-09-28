Digvijaya Singh to file nomination for Congress president

Sources in the know of things said "Gehlot has not been ruled out from the race yet".

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 28th September 2022 4:49 pm IST
Digvijaya Singh
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (File Photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has decided to file nomination for the post of the party president for which election is scheduled to be held on October 17. He is expected to arrive in the national capital on Wednesday night.

Sources close to Singh on Wednesday said the decision to contest the polls is his personal one, adding nobody from the Gandhi family has asked him to do so.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister may file the nomination by September 30.

MS Education Academy

Congress’ initial plan was to field Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the top party post but the high-octane drama in Rajasthan has miffed the Gandhis.

Sources in the know of things said “Gehlot has not been ruled out from the race yet”.

Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal has taken a nomination form from the party’s Central Election Authority (CEA). On his part, Bansal said he is only a proposer, not the candidate.

Also Read
‘Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya’: Tharoor ahead of filing nomination for Cong top post

CEA chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Tuesday had said: “Till now, Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Bansal have taken nomination forms from the CEA.”

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath whose name had also come up and had met Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday, said that he does not want to become the party chief, and wants to continue to work for the party in Madhya Pradesh.

The drama in Rajasthan has made the Congress leadership think about a ‘Plan B’ for the top party post for which Gehlot was being seen as a contender. However, the open defiance by his MLAs loyal to him brought him under a cloud.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button