Digvijaya starts sit-in agitation demanding arrest of BJP candidate in murder case

Chhatarpur: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday launched an indefinite sit-in outside a police station here demanding that the BJP candidate from Rajnagar constituency, Arvind Pateria, be arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a Congress worker on the election day.

One Salman Khan died during a clash between BJP and Congress workers in Rajnagar constituency in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday as assembly elections were held in the state.

Police registered a case of alleged murder against Pateria and some other persons late on Friday night.

“I am not going to withdraw the protest until the accused are arrested,” Digvijaya Singh told reporters as he staged a sit-in in front of the police station along with local Congress workers.

As per police, Khan was run over with a car. Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V D Sharma had claimed that Khan’s death was an accident.

Madhya Pradesh के छतरपुर की घटना को लेकर न्याय की माँग करते, खजुराहो थाने के सामने पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री @digvijaya_28 और कांग्रेस के हज़ारों कार्यकर्ता protest कर रहे है और रात्रि विश्राम भी अब थाने के सामने ही है … pic.twitter.com/y4JAXO3rD6 — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) November 18, 2023

Asked about Sharma’s statement, Singh maintained that it was a murder.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Singh said the case was being investigated and action will be taken accordingly.