Digvijaya threatens to sue BJP leader over ‘friend of extremists’ remark

The remarks, including that Singh considered the BJP a bigger enemy than Pakistan, was allegedly made by Rao at a function in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's official residence.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd April 2023 4:51 pm IST
Digvijaya Singh
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (File Photo)

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Monday threatened to sue Bharatiya Janata Party’s Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao for defamation for allegedly claiming the former was a “friend” of extremists and neighbouring Pakistan.

Singh during the day tweeted on the issue along with the image of a news report that claimed Rao made such a remark.

As per new reports, the remarks, including that Singh considered the BJP a bigger enemy than Pakistan, was allegedly made by Rao at a function in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s official residence on Saturday.

“Are you out here? You have to reply in the court for the allegations you have levelled,” Singh tweeted.

Incidentally, Singh himself is facing some defamation cases, including for alleging that MP BJP chief VD Sharma was involved in the Vyapam scam.

Singh was granted bail in the case, which was filed in 2014, in February this year.

