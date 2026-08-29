Dil Chahta Hai turns 25: Aamir, Saif reunite; Akshaye skips

Mumbai: Bollywood fans were hit with a wave of nostalgia as the team of the cult classic Dil Chahta Hai reunited to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary.

Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan joined director Farhan Akhtar, Dimple Kapadia, Sonali Kulkarni, producer Ritesh Sidhwani and other members of the film fraternity at the special celebration in Mumbai.

Videos from the event soon surfaced online, showing the team posing together for the cameras. The reunion delighted fans, but Akshaye Khanna’s absence did not go unnoticed. Several social media users wondered why the actor, who completed the film’s iconic trio alongside Aamir and Saif, was missing from the celebration.

Released in 2001, Dil Chahta Hai marked Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut. The film followed three friends, Akash, Sameer and Sid, as they navigated friendship, love and adulthood.

Also starring Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia and Sonali Kulkarni, the film became a defining coming-of-age drama and continues to enjoy a loyal fan following even 25 years after its release.