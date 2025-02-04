Dil Raju submits financial records after IT raids at his home

Hyderabad: Tollywood producer and Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC) Chairman, Dil Raju, visited the Income Tax (IT) office today on 4th February after officials conducted raids on his home and office. The IT department is investigating financial transactions related to his film business.

A few weeks ago, IT officials searched Dil Raju’s properties for four days. They examined financial records, bank transactions, and revenue details from his films. The focus was on his recent big-budget releases, ‘Game Changer’ and ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam,’ which earned massive box office collections.

Why Was Dil Raju Summoned?

After the raids, the IT department asked Dil Raju to submit details about his business operations. He provided bank statements, tax records, and documents related to his film productions. Officials wanted clarity on film production costs, revenue from releases, and tax payments.

On February 4, Dil Raju visited the IT office to submit the required documents.

Dil Raju’s Response

After the investigation, Dil Raju said IT raids are normal for businesses and that he is fully cooperating. He clarified that there were no illegal transactions and that his financial dealings are transparent.

He also stated that his team had submitted all necessary documents and denied reports claiming unaccounted money was found during the raids.

The IT department has not announced its findings yet. If inconsistencies are found, Dil Raju may be called again for questioning. The investigation may continue to verify all financial details.