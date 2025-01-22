Dil Wali Gali: 2025’s Most-awaited Pak drama to begin in Ramzan

Islamabad: 2025 promises to be a stellar year for Pakistani drama lovers, with a lineup ranging from romance to thrillers and comedy. Among the most awaited dramas is Dil Wali Gali, which has already created a buzz among fans, thanks to its stellar lead pair and creative team.

Set to premiere during Ramzan, Dil Wali Gali is likely to hit screens on February 28 or March 1. On Monday, the makers unveiled the first look on Instagram, and fans can’t stop raving about it.

The drama stars the much-loved duo Hamza Sohail and Sajal Aly, who won hearts with their incredible chemistry as Meenu and Dr. Nofil in the hit drama Zard Patton Ka Bunn. With Dil Wali Gali, Hamza Sohail returns to Ramzan dramas after his previous success with Fairy Tale. However, this marks Sajal Aly’s debut in a Ramzan special.

The drama is helmed by the acclaimed director Kashif Nisar and penned by the renowned writer Zafar Mairaj. Together, this powerhouse duo promises a refreshing and memorable addition to Lollywood. While details about the supporting cast are still under wraps, the anticipation is all time high among viewers.

Are you excited ready for Dil Wali Gali?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on this drama and other stories from Pakistani entertainment industry.