Athletes clean up stadium after Diljit concert in Delhi

Mumbai: The recent Diljit Dosanjh concert in Delhi has left athletes frustrated after the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium was left littered and damaged. Held on October 26 and 27 as part of his Dil-Luminati tour, the concert brought in thousands of fans.

But after the music stopped, the stadium was left covered in garbage, broken sports equipment, and even alcohol bottles, raising concerns about how sports venues are treated during non-sport events.

Athletes cleaning up trash from long jump pit , alcohol bottles, rotting food strewn around on track. Vehicles driving on the track. State of JLN stadium post Diljeet Dosanjh concert is just disgusting. Who would want to be an athlete in this country? pic.twitter.com/v1Rm2H364E — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) October 28, 2024

Mess and Damage Anger Athletes

Photos and videos shared on social media showed the stadium’s running track scattered with trash, spoiled food, and broken equipment. Middle-distance runner Beant Singh shared his anger online, highlighting how the concert disrupted athletes’ training. “This is where we practice, but people came here, drank, and partied. Now the stadium is a mess,” he said. His posts showed athletes picking up garbage themselves, which only added to the frustration over the lack of respect for sports facilities.

Stadium Closed for Days, Disrupting Training

The concert’s aftermath wasn’t just about the mess. The stadium is expected to be closed for ten days for cleaning, meaning athletes can’t access the space they rely on for training. This has left athletes frustrated, feeling that their needs are always put last. “People ask why India struggles to win medals, but this is how we’re treated,” Singh expressed, sharing the sentiment of many in the sports community.

Fans of Diljit praised his performance, calling it a fantastic night. However, complaints about poor event management emerged, with people mentioning chaotic entry and exit procedures, limited food, and issues with ticket availability. Some fans even accused organizers of reselling tickets at high prices, and one law student filed a legal complaint, alleging consumer rights violations.