Diljit Dosanjh becomes first Indian artist on Billboard Canada

Hyderabad: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has achieved another milestone by becoming the first Indian artist to feature on the cover of Billboard Canada. The special edition showcases his global impact and includes exclusive content from his Dil-Luminati tour.

A Historic Moment

Billboard Canada shared the news on Instagram, saying, “Diljit Dosanjh will make global history as the first Indian artist to be featured cover-to-cover in a special edition.” The magazine includes behind-the-scenes stories, photos, and an interview about his journey. Fans can even buy signed copies of the issue.

The Dil-Luminati Tour

Diljit’s Dil-Luminati tour has been a massive hit across the U.S. and Europe. He has recently finished performing in India, with shows planned in cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai Pune, and Bangalore.

Bringing Punjabi Music to the World

Diljit is known for making Punjabi music popular worldwide. He has performed at Coachella, collaborated with stars like Pitbull, and continues to wow fans with sold-out concerts. In his Billboard interview, Diljit shared, “Music has no boundaries. I want Punjabi music to be loved everywhere.”

How has @diljitdosanjh's music captured a global audience? "For me, music is God," he says in his @billboardca cover interview. 🌎



Stay tuned for more from the first-ever global #BillboardNo1s cover series. pic.twitter.com/C7i6JGGJN9 — billboard (@billboard) December 20, 2024

Diljit’s feature on Billboard Canada is a major achievement for Indian music. He hopes to inspire future Punjabi artists to dream big and reach global audiences. With his unstoppable energy, Diljit is taking Punjabi music to new heights, one milestone at a time.