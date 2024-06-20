Diljit Dosanjh flaunts Rs 1.2 crore watch on The Tonight Show

Mumbai: Diljit Dosanjh, a prominent figure in the Indian music and film industry, recently created history by appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. His appearance marked a significant milestone as he performed as a musical guest on the renowned US late-night TV show.

Fans and viewers were treated to electrifying performances of his hit songs “G.O.A.T.” and “Born To Shine.” However, it wasn’t just his music that grabbed attention; Diljit made headlines with his stunning choice of attire and an extravagant accessory that left everyone in awe.

While his attire was impressive, it was Diljit’s watch that truly stole the show. The singer sported a luxurious Audemars Piguet watch, custom-designed for him by Jain The Jeweler. This stunning timepiece is an AP Royal Oak 41mm model, encrusted with diamonds all over, combining stainless steel and rose gold elements.

The watch is worth approximately Rs. 1.2 crore. “I made this watch for Diljit Paji. It is an AP [Audemars Piguet] Royal Oak 41mm model encrusted with diamonds all over. Stainless steel and rose gold,” Jain The Jeweler was quoted saying in HT.

As videos and pictures from the show continue to go viral on social media, Diljit Dosanjh’s historic appearance will be remembered as a significant achievement, showcasing his talent and his ability to make a grand statement both musically and fashionably.

On the film front, he was recently seen playing the lead role in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila,’ alongside Parineeti Chopra, and in ‘Crew’ starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

His much-awaited song titled ‘Bhairava Anthem’ starring Prabhas from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was also released on Monday.

Currently, he is gearing up for the release of ‘Jatt and Juliet 3,’ scheduled to hit theatres on June 28.