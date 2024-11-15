Diljit Dosanjh Hyderabad show: Today’s tickets price shocks fans

Hyderabad: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is set to light up Hyderabad tonight, November 15, with his Dil-Luminati concert at GMR Arena. Known for his energetic performances and desi charm, the concert promises a night filled with music, fun, and Punjabi vibes. However, while fans are excited, ticket prices in the black market have become a hot topic.

Tickets for Diljit’s concert were sold out on official online platforms soon after their release. Fans who couldn’t buy tickets early are now turning to the black market, where resellers are taking advantage of the demand. This has left many fans frustrated as prices continue to rise.

Diljit Dosanjh Concert Ticket Prices

In the black market, ticket prices have jumped significantly. Basic tickets originally priced at Rs. 3,000 are now being sold for Rs. 6,000. Premium tickets, which cost Rs. 7,500, have climbed to as high as Rs. 15,000 on social media platforms. Despite the steep prices, many fans are still trying to secure a chance to see their favorite star perform live.

Diljit’s Dil-Luminati tour has already been a hit in other cities, with fans praising his energetic performances and powerful stage presence. Hyderabad fans are especially excited after seeing Diljit explore the city, visiting iconic spots like Charminar and a local Gurudwara. His connection to the city has made the concert even more special.

Diljit Dosanjh Event Details

Venue: GMR Arena, Airport Approach Road, Hyderabad

Doors Open: 6 PM

As the concert begins tonight, fans with tickets are in for an unforgettable evening.