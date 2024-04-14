Diljit Dosanjh is the best actor in the country, according to SRK

Mumbai: Diljit Dosanjh is a multi-talented artist who is famous for his beautiful music, charming performances, and impressive acting chops. And once again he has managed to impress everyone with his latest track Amar Singh Chamkila – and it’s not just the audience who recognizes his talent. Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, has shown upon Diljit a title that speaks volumes: “The Best Actor in the Country.”

The Revelation

In a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali revealed something truly memorable. He shared that Shah Rukh Khan once told him, “If there is one person who I think is the best actor in the country, it is Diljit Dosanjh paaji.” Diljit was left stunned by this revelation and his co-star Parineeti Chopra exclaimed, “Wow!”

Watch video:

VIDEO: Imtiaz Ali on casting Diljit Dosanjh for #Chamkila – " Shah Rukh Khan once told me that Diljit Dosanjh is the best actor in this country." #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/Jm5m9bKxX0 — ℣αɱριя౯ 2.1.0 (@Revamped_SRKC) April 13, 2024

The Biopic

In Amar Singh Chamkila, Diljit Dosanjh steps into the shoes of the legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. His portrayal captures the essence of Chamkila’s life, music, and spirit. Parineeti Chopra, too, shines as Amarjot Kaur, Amar Singh Chamkila’s wife and co-singer. The film, released on Netflix, has resonated with audiences, celebrating both the artist’s legacy and the defiance that music can bring.

Imtiaz Ali further revealed that Diljit’s casting in Amar Singh Chamkila was serendipitous. Had Diljit turned down the project, the film might not have seen the light of day. “I feel that if Diljit Paaji had refused to do this film,” Imtiaz shared, “then we could have never made it. So, we were very lucky. We couldn’t have asked for a better cast than this—both are extremely good.”

Also Read Diljit Dosanjh got divorced, here are more shocking details

International Stardom

In recent years, Diljit has transcended borders. He became the first Indian artist to perform at Coachella, collaborated with pop icon Sia, and graced Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. His Bollywood ventures, including the film “Crew” alongside Kareena Kapoor, have further cemented his status in the industry.