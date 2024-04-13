Diljit Dosanjh got divorced, here are more shocking details

Mumbai: Diljit Dosanjh, the talented singer and actor, is known for his good looks as well as his music and acting skills. But behind the spotlight, there lies a chapter of his life that remains shrouded in mystery and intrigue.

For years, Diljit’s personal life has been a topic of speculation among fans. People have wondered whether he was married or had children – and the mystery around his relationship status has prompted many a debate. But then, just when you least expected it plot twist…

Unknown Fact About Diljit Dosanjh

According to various reports, Diljit Dosanjh was married. He had tied the knot with Sandeep Kaur and managed to keep it a secret all along. The couple had a private wedding ceremony away from the spotlight. Their love story blossomed out of the limelight, unlike most celebrity couples.

DIljit Dosanjh (Instagram)

It all began when fans stumbled upon a video of Kiara Advani accidentally revealing details about Diljit’s marriage. Suddenly, the whispers grew louder, and the internet buzzed with curiosity. Who was Sandeep Kaur? What was their story?

The Silent Separation

According to a recent Times Now report, Diljit and his wife Sandeep Kaur are no longer together and thet got separated in 2017 only. A source close to the couple revealed that they are not on good terms anymore. Despite their best efforts, they have been unable to reconcile and decided to proceed with a divorce. The report also states that Sandeep and their son are currently living in the USA.

In fact, Diljit has someone new in his life now who he hasn’t been open about yet. In the same report, it was mentioned that Diljit has decided to try love again. However, he never discussed it because he is very private about his personal life. Even when things were going well with his wife Sandeep, the singer never spoke about their marriage.