Diljit Dosanjh married secretly, has a son too? Kiara drops hint

Mumbai: Diljit Dosanjh, a renowned Punjabi singer-actor, is rejoicing in the glory of his recent musical triumphs and sold-out concerts. He has made India proud by performing at the Coachella festival, becoming the first Punjabi artist to grace its stage. Despite his widespread fame and success, many are unaware that Diljit is a married man with a son.

Is Diljit Dosanjh Married?

For quite some time, rumors have been raised about Diljit’s marital status. Is he married? Is he not? The singer has consistently denied these speculations, dismissing them. Rumor is back on the internet and it all started with an old video of Kiara Advani.

Diljit Dosanjh (Reddit)

Kiara Advani Drops Hint

Kiara Advani once accidentally dropped a bombshell during an interview. While promoting the film ‘Good Newwz’, Kiara made a seemingly innocent comment that caught everyone’s attention. She said, “Very education for me, since I am the only one who is here not having a child.” She referred to her co-stars Diljit, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Fans on Reddit quickly connected the dots. Diljit Dosanjh, who resides in the United States, has been rumored to have a son with his wife, Sandeep Kaur. Yes, you read that right—Diljit is allegedly a married man and a father. Diljit prefers to keep his family away from the media and protect them from trolls and judgments.

The Reddit Confirmations

Reddit users chimed in, sharing their insights. Some claimed that they had known about Diljit’s family for a while. According to one user, “We people living in Punjab know this since he had controversy during the ‘Luck 28’ song. After that, he moved to the USA with his wife and child for their safety.” Another user added, “So is Badshah, apparently. These guys act like big children, and you’d never think that anyone would settle down with them.”