Diljit Dosanjh on banners, flags controversy at his show: Don’t spread fake narratives

Mumbai: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh has addressed the recent controversy surrounding banners and flags at his concerts. The singer-actor stated that his objection was never to the flags or banners, but to the intent behind them.

Earlier in May, during his concert in Calgary, Diljit had halted his performance to address individuals waving pro-Khalistan flags in the crowd. The singer told them to take the flags elsewhere, saying “Use this place for the purpose it is intended for.”

Diljit said the flags were removed for disrupting the concert and for using the flag to protest against him. Taking to his stories section, he tagged it as a “fake narrative” and said he would not tolerate anyone trying to harass his fans or disrupt his shows.

Diljit wrote in Punjabi: “Bahar Khad Ke Protest koi v Kar Sakda Par je Tusi Mere Fans Nu Andar Aa Ke Tang Karn Di Try Karo Ge.. Oh Tolerate Nhi Kita Jaeyga..Je Koi V Banner or Flag Ley Ke Aunda Oh eh Dasna Chaunda Ke Asi Falani Jagha Ton Aeye An.. Te Asi Tuanu Support Karde An..”

(“Anyone can stand outside and protest. But if you try to come inside and harass my fans, that will not be tolerated. If someone brings a banner or flag, it usually means they want to show they’ve come from a certain place and are here to support us.”)

He added: “Par Tusi Same Banner Naal Bahar Khad Ke Mere Fans Nu Gaalan Kadh Rahe Hon.. Same Banner Tusi Andar Leya Ke v Oh Hee Kush Karn Di Try Kar Rahe Hon.. Not gonna Tolerate This. Gal Kisey V Banner Yaan Jhande Di Ni.. Os Piche Tuade Maksad Ki Aa Point Oh Aa..”

(“But if you stand outside with the same banner and abuse my fans, and then try to do the same thing inside the venue, I’m not going to tolerate that. This is not about any particular banner or flag. The point is the intention behind it.”)

The singer added: “I Said to Security Ke Jo V Program Nu Kharab Karn Di Try Kar riha CHAK Ke Bahar Maro.. I didn’t say Anyting To Any Banner Don’t spread Fake Narrative Mai Last Year Ton Es Gal Nu Avoid Kar riha.. BUT NOT ANY MORE.. Thank You LOVE & PEACE”

(“I told the security that whoever tries to disrupt the program should be picked up and thrown out. I didn’t say anything against any banner. Don’t spread fake narratives. I’ve been avoiding speaking about this since last year… but not anymore. Thank you. Love & Peace.”)