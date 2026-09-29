Diljit Dosanjh: One who gives you tension, cut him out of your life

Mumbai: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a candid video with a message about letting go of people who bring stress.

He further told fans to enjoy life and not worry about others’ opinions

Further offering his followers a simple life mantra he suggested to not let unnecessary tension consume oneself and do not allow other people’s opinions to dictate self life.

In the video, Diljit can be seen sitting outdoors with a cup of tea while speaking directly to the camera. He is heard saying, “Don’t take tension. Don’t worry. Don’t take tension. The one who gives you tension, cut him out of your life. There is no tension in this world. No one’s opinion should matter to you.”

He further repeated his advice about distancing oneself from people who bring stress, before adding, “Enjoy yourself. And I don’t know when we will meet again in heaven. Have fun bro.” He signs off with greetings including, “Ram Ram Ji,” “Ram Ram Sir,” and “Namaskar.”

The video was shared by the social media account teamdiljitglobal, with the caption, “No tension. You never know when you’ll come back to this world again.”

On the professional front, he has built a parallel identity as a Punjabi music star and a Hindi and Punjabi film actor. His musical journey includes popular tracks such as ‘Patiala Peg’, ‘Do You Know’, ‘G.O.A.T.’, ‘Born To Shine’, ‘Lover’ and ‘Naina’, while his filmography includes Jatt & Juliet, Punjab 1984, Udta Punjab, Good Newwz, Shadaa, Jogi, Honsla Rakh and Amar Singh Chamkila. His official filmography also lists 2026 releases including Satluj, Border 2 and Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Diljit’s performance as Amar Singh Chamkila in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila further brought him international attention. He received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor at the International Emmy Awards.

The singer-actor has also been giving fans glimpses of his travels during his ongoing Aura World Tour. In August, while in Prague, Diljit was seen enjoying a boat ride through the Czech capital and breaking into bhangra. He even taught some of the locals and crew members his bhangra moves.