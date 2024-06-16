Diljit Dosanjh opens up about first love amid marriage rumours

Mumbai: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, known for his reticence regarding his personal life, recently shared his thoughts on love and self-care in the ‘Figuring Out’ podcast. Amidst unconfirmed rumors about his marital status, Diljit has consistently chosen to focus on his work rather than address the speculation.

In a candid conversation, Diljit expressed his philosophy of self-love. “I love myself bro. I love myself like crazy,” he said, emphasizing the importance of self-appreciation as a precursor to loving others. His lighthearted declaration that he is his own first love was both a humorous deflection and a statement on self-worth.

Discussing the concept of selfless love, Diljit advocated for self-care, drawing an analogy to safety instructions given during flight turbulence. “Take care of yourself first,” he advised, suggesting that one must be in a position of self-love to extend genuine care to others.

Diljit also reflected on the evolution of love in modern times, comparing it to the diversification of television channels and changing food preferences. He believes that just as society has progressed, so has the nature of love.

When probed about having a checklist for a partner, Diljit reiterated his stance on self-love, implying that personal well-being should be prioritized.

Speculation about Diljit’s family life gained traction following an Indian Express profile piece where an unnamed friend mentioned that Diljit has a wife and child living in the US. However, without confirmation from Diljit himself, these remain as rumors.

Professionally, Diljit has had an exceptional year with sold-out shows and successful films like ‘Crew’ and ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. His upcoming appearance on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ is highly anticipated by fans eager to see him perform.

Diljit Dosanjh continues to navigate his journey in the limelight with grace, focusing on his art and leaving personal matters private. As he garners acclaim for his work both in music and film, it’s clear that his first love remains his craft.