Diljit Dosanjh, Shreya Ghoshal to enthrall audience in ‘Coke Studio Bharat’ season 2

Mumbai: The line up for the second season of Coke Studio Bharat has been announced and music aficionados are definitely in for a treat.

As per a statement, singers like Diljit Dosanjh, Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Digvijay Singh, Kanishk Seth, Cyli Khare and MC Square will feature in the second season.

Ankur Tewari, musician, shared his thoughts on the upcoming second season of Coke Studio Bharat, “As we embark on the second season of Coke Studio Bharat after a fantastic first run, let the music speak, weaving together the rich threads of our cultural mosaic. Get ready for another season filled with soulful tunes and vibrant melodies! In the vast realm of music, the fusion of diverse tunes becomes a grand celebration of emotions and cultures. My association with Coke Studio Bharat has been enriching and has brought me profound joy, as it unfolds as a dynamic arena where a multitude of musical threads interweave, crafting a symphony that resonates with the intricate hues of our collective human narrative.”

The first song of the season will be ‘Magic’ by Diljit. The track will go live on February 9.

Here’s a look at the teaser

In the 30-second teaser, Diljit is seen donning an oversized black shirt and a bright red turban as he matches steps with members of The Quick Style, who rose to fame after recreating hook steps of popular Bollywood songs such as ‘Sadi Galli’ from the film ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and ‘Kala Chashma’ from ‘Baar Baar Dekho’.

Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing Coca-Cola India, and Southwest Asia said “We’re delighted to announce the launch of Coke Studio Bharat season 2.0 which will continue to celebrate the richness of regional music of Bharat. We will strive to provide a platform to emerging, independent artists this season in partnership with some established iconic names. The soundtracks have been curated to capture the spirit of a young, energetic and optimistic Bharat.”

Mohito, Komorebi, The Quick Style, Ikky and Raf Sappera will also enthrall fans with their music.