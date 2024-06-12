Diljit Dosanjh to appear on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’

Mumbai: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is set to reach another milestone in his music career. The actor-singer, known for promoting Punjabi music worldwide, will be a guest on ‘The Tonight Show’ starring Jimmy Fallon.

Diljit on Wednesday, took to his Instagram account as shared several pictures announcing the news.

Along with the pictures, Diljit added a caption that read, “PANJABI AAGYE OYEE. This Week’s Guest.”

Diljit has a history of breaking records. In April, he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Vancouver’s BC Place stadium during his Dil-Luminati tour.

He shared pictures from the sold-out concert on Instagram, captioning it, “HISTORY HAS BEEN WRITTEN. BC PLACE STADIUM SOLD OUT. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR.”

Recently, Diljit appeared in Imtiaz Ali’s musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Parineeti Chopra.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Parineeti Chopra, the film has received positive reviews from audiences. It explores the life and struggles of Amar Singh Chamkila.

The movie also features Anjum Batra, Nisha Bano, Apinderdeep Singh, Rahul Mittra, Udaybir Sandhu, Sahiba Bali, Tushar Dutt, Robbie Johal, Pavneet Singh, and Anuraag Arora in significant roles.

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ was released on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

He also had a supporting role in Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.