Diljit Dosanjh’s gesture for Hijab-clad fan wins hearts, watch

Mumbai: Music superstar Diljit Dosanjh is making headlines for his heartwarming gesture towards a fan from Pakistan. Currently touring Europe for his Dil-luminati tour, Diljit interacted with a Hijab-clad fan during his concert in Manchester, UK, and the touching moment has since gone viral.

In the video, the fan is invited on stage, where Diljit gifts her a pair of shoes with folded hands. The moment becomes even more special when the fan reveals she is from Pakistan.

In a spontaneous and heartfelt response, Diljit said in Punjabi, “Be it Hindustan or Pakistan, for me, they are both the same. Punjabis love everyone. The borders are created by politicians, but for me, they are all the same. I welcome people from both my country and Pakistan.”

Diljit’s statement, “Borders are made by politicians,” struck a chord with many.

During his Manchester concert, Diljit Dosanjh invited a Pakistani fan on stage, gifting her shoes and an autograph, saying, "Politicians draw borders, Punjabis don't care, Punjabis love everyone." He emphasized that his music transcends India Pakistan divides, with love

Fans from both India and Pakistan have praised the singer for his inclusive and heartfelt message, with comments pouring in under the viral video, appreciating Diljit for his humility and love for people across borders.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-luminati tour in the UK will conclude on October 18 in London. Following that, he will embark on his India tour starting on October 26 in Delhi, performing in ten Indian cities over the next two months.