UP: Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav to contest Mainpuri LS seat

The Mainpuri seat was held by Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away last month, necessitating a by-election.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 10th November 2022 1:13 pm IST

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party, in a surprise move, has named Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav’s wife, as its candidate on the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.

The Mainpuri seat was held by Mulayam Singh Yadav who passed away last month, necessitating a by-election.

Also Read
“Don’t judge a judge…” Bar association slams Owaisi

According to sources, the Yadav family wanted Tej Pratap Yadav to contest the Mainpuri seat since he had won it in a by-election in 2014. For the past two years, when Mulayam Singh was unwell, it was Tej Pratap who had been looking after the constituency.

Meanwhile, SP spokesman Anurag Bhadauria said that with Dimple Yadav as the candidate, the SP would win the Mainpuri seat with a record number of votes.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button