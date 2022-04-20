Dine-in your car at these 10 best Drive-Ins in Hyderabad

When it comes to food, Hyderabad has so much to offer! The ‘Biryani Central’ is now buzzing with its newfound love of cafe and drive-in culture. And why not? The modern lifestyle needs a break to sit back and relax with a cuppa coffee in your hand leaving your worries at home. Speaking about drive-ins, they are pretty convenient for a quick bite on the go or a late-night snack. Also, it seems like they always have great deals at one spot!

These drive-through cafes and eateries across Hyderabad churn out delectable and scrumptious food up till late in the night and serve it piping hot right in your car. All you need to do is park your vehicle in the open area provided by the eatery and their representatives will come over to satiate your hunger.

So, go ahead, pick from our list of 10 popular drive-ins in Hyderabad.

1. Pavillion Drive In — Jubilee Hills

2. Car Khana Drive In — Banjara Hills

3. The Street Drive In — Madhapur

4. Las Vegas Drive In — Suchitra Cross Roads

5. One Drive In — Jubilee Hills

6. Seven Elevens La Foresta — Dilsukhnagar

7. Suburb Drive In — Moosapet

8. Kings Drive-In — Madhapur

9. The Alley Drive-In — Madhapur

10. Casa Mia Drive-In — Madhapur

Which is your spot among the above? Do share your best experience with us in the comments section below.

