Dining out to be costlier in New Year as commercial LPG price hiked by Rs 25

With the hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices, it will cost Rs 1,768 per cylinder in New Delhi.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 1st January 2023 1:43 pm IST
New Delhi: Dining out in 2023 would be a costlier affair now, as oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Sunday, the first day of the New Year, hiked the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 25.

The new rates come into effect from this day.

Rates of domestic LPG cylinders have been kept unchanged.

With the hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices, it will cost Rs 1,768 per cylinder in New Delhi.

In Mumbai, a commercial LPG cylinder would cost Rs 1,721 per cylinder, while in Kolkata and Chennai it will cost Rs 1,870 and Rs 1,917 per cylinder respectively.

