Dipika Kakar has a daughter too? Here’s viral Reddit post

Mumbai: Television actress Dipika Kakar, known for her role in Sasural Simar Ka, is currently embracing motherhood after welcoming her baby boy Ruhaan, with husband Shoaib Ibrahim. The couple, who got married in 2018, welcomed their first child on June 21.

And now, speculations are rife that Ruhaan is not Dipika Kakar’s first child. A Reddit post that is going viral on the internet claims that the actress has a ‘daughter’ from a previous marriage. The post also claims that she allegedly left her specially-abled daughter from her earlier relationship with Raunak Samson.

For the unversed, Dipika was earlier married to Raunak Samson, a pilot, in 2011. They called it quits in 2015.

“Dipika does have a daughter. I just hope karma hits her really hard, and apne 2nd newborn ko bhi aise hi na chhod de because her son doesn’t look like a normal 3 months old to me,” the Reddit user wrote.

The post further read, “Just wanted to clarify that these are NOT just rumours and I’m happy that channel like ABP news picked it up. Now I’m waiting for dipika’s clarification. Come on dipika, agar koi beti nahi hai to aake bol do sabke saamne. 1 video me ya interview me clarify karne me kitna waqt lagega??

“I just cannot stand this woman, her lies, how she gets away with everything, god has really been so kind to her but not anymore, I feel KARMA has just started hitting this vile woman who left her daughter,” the user concluded.

These claims raise questions about Ruhaan’s status as her second child, but no official confirmation or clarification has been provided regarding these rumors. Dipika, on the other hand, continues to prioritize her family and enjoy her time as a new mother, while the speculations about her personal life remain unverified and under scrutiny.