Dipika Kakar receives expensive bag from Shoaib on her birthday

Mumbai: Television Couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are basking in the glory of parenthood, enjoying every moment with their adorable baby boy, Ruhaan. The couple’s joy was multiplied five years into their marriage with the arrival of their bundle of joy. Dipika’s recent birthday bash exemplified their blissful phase.

Gifts and kind gestures

Shoaib, the adoring husband, won hearts as he carefully selected gifts for his beloved wife. Shoaib’s thoughtful choices are highlighted in the video, including personalized outfits for Dipika and tiny, customized shirts for ‘Ruhaan’. As Shoaib’s ultimate surprise, a Louis Vuitton tote bag stole the show.

Take a Look Inside Dipika’s Birthday Party

The couple’s home was transformed into a magical realm, complete with ethereal decorations, purple lights, and vibrant balloons. Dipika, glowing pink, cut a one-of-a-kind cake depicting a mother and baby angel. The evening was adorned with delectable treats.

Ruhaan’s Touching Tribute to “Ammi’s First Birthday with Me”

Shoaib shared an endearing photo of Dipika and Ruhaan in a touching Instagram post. The words on the little one’s shirt said it all: “Ammi’s first birthday with me.” Shoaib’s heartfelt message encapsulated their journey and expressed his undying love for Dipika on her 37th birthday.

Shoaib and Dipika’s lives are filled with laughter, love, and sweet moments that exemplify the beauty of family and parenthood.