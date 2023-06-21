Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim welcome their first child, it’s a..

Mumbai: In a moment that has brought immense joy to their lives and their fans, popular television couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been blessed with a baby boy today on June 21.

Taking to Instagram, Shoaib shared the happy news. His statement read: Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. Its a premature delivery nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers.” Dipika reshared the same statement on her Instagram stories.

The cherished couple, who tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in 2018, had announced their pregnancy in January this year.

As Dipika and Shoaib embrace the role of doting parents, their fans are eager to catch a glimpse of their little bundle of joy. Social media platforms have been abuzz with sweet messages and blessings, as fans express their heartfelt congratulations and shower the new parents and their baby with love.

Congratulations to Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim on the arrival of their little prince!