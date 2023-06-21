FIRST pic of Ram Charan, Upasana’s baby girl leaked? Check here

Hyderabad: Tollywood‘s power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child, baby girl at Apollo Hospitals here on June 20. Fans have been going gaga over the news and are curious to get a glimpse of the ‘Mega Little Princess‘. Several morphed pictures and fake visuals of the newborn to are going crazy viral on internet.

A recent development saw the leaked photograph alleged to be the newborn daughter of Ram Charan and Upasana. The circulating photo, which showed an adorable baby girl peacefully sleeping in a hospital cot, sparked excitement among fans eager to see the newest member of the Konidela family.

But is it real photo of the Mega Princess?

Here is the clarity. Siva Cherry, Ram Charan’s digital manager, has now clarified the truth behind the viral image. Siva Cherry stated in a tweet addressing the circulating image that the viral photo is not of Ram Charan and Upasana’s baby girl, putting an end to all rumours surrounding it.

The excitement and anticipation of fans to get a first look at the baby were understandable. Nonetheless, it appears that the general public will have to wait a little longer for an official debut. In the midst of the swirling speculation and rumours, Ram Charan and Upasana have made a conscious decision to preserve their child’s early moments and maintain privacy.

While the true photograph of Ram Charan and Upasana’s baby girl is still unknown, the couple’s ardent fans eagerly await the day when the couple will graciously reveal their little bundle of joy. The family’s privacy must be respected, so it is essential to use caution and refrain from sharing any unauthenticated photos.