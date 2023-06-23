Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim’s newborn’s ‘photos’ go viral

Mumbai: Telly Ville’s popular couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are overjoyed as they recently welcomed their baby boy on June 21. In his official statement, Shoaib informed his fans that it was a premature birth and he also reassured everyone that Dipika’s health was stable and she was doing well.

His Instagram statement read: “Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. Its a premature delivery nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers.”

The news has left their fans ecstatic, eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the newest addition to their family.

However, amidst the celebratory atmosphere, several morphed pictures of Dipika with a newborn have been circulating on social media platforms. The couple’s fan pages on Instagram have been sharing the photoshopped pictures claiming that the little one in the photos is Dipika and Shoaib’s baby.

However, it is crucial for fans and followers to exercise vigilance and not fall for these fabricated images. It is important to rely on authentic sources for updates.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who tied the knot in February 2018, have been in the spotlight ever since. Their journey from on-screen chemistry to a real-life partnership has garnered immense love and support from fans. On January 22, 2023, the Sasural Simar Ka fame couple announced the news of their pregnancy by sharing pictures on their social media handle.