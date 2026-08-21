Dipke demands thorough investigation into MMRDA JE exam results

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Friday, August 21, demanded a thorough probe into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Junior Engineer recruitment exam results, claiming that several aspirants had raised allegations of irregularities.

“Candidates who couldn’t even secure decent marks in other exams have reportedly emerged as toppers in the MMRDA exam. Interestingly, many of the toppers are reportedly from the same exam centre,” he claimed.

Dipke said several candidates had informed him about “serious allegations of irregularities” in the MMRDA JE recruitment exam.

This raises serious questions and must be thoroughly investigated, he added.